MDAs meet to eliminate Trans-Fatty Acid foods in Ghana

A consultative meeting for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was been organised by the Institute of Leadership and Development ( INSLA) to drive the need for Ghana as a country to formulate and enforce laws to curb Trans-Fatty Acid (TFA) foods.

INSLA is a non for profit civil society organisation (CSO) center for strengthening leadership capacity and promotion of development.

Hon. Benjamin Anabila, the INSLA Director noted that the meeting has amongst other things the objectives to create awareness on the negative impacts of the TFA as well as advocate for its elimination.

Hon. Anabila further pointed out that the meeting is to help replace the TFAs with healthier oils and fats through the implementation of Ghana's Public Health Act and the World Health Organisation’s ( WHO) REPLACE Trans Fat Technical package in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

He said the elimination of TFA must be considered as the most important matter of concern to every person because most of the foods we consume contain unhealthy oils and fats which is very dangerous and harmful to our health.

He used the opportunity to express his outfit's gratitude and appreciation to institutions such as Vital Strategies, Resolve To Save, Life/Links, Health Ministry as well as the Food and Drugs Authority ( FDA) for their support.

On his part, Mr. Issah Ali, the INSLA Project Coordinator, indicated that Ghana as a nation needs legislation that will compel citizens and institutions to enforce laws passed by Parliament. "INSLA as a Civil Society Organisation will do its best to see to it that laws on TFAs are formulated and enforced."

He expressed worry about the situation whereby Ghana’s name is not found on the list of nations with the best practice in terms of TFA enforcement. "We need to take Ghana there and we all have a huge role to play to ensure the objectives set aside is achieved," he emphasised.

Mr. Issah Ali said the consultative meeting alone would not be enough but a lot more needed to be done by stakeholders in the health sector for them to achieve their aim. Our doors are always open and we are ever ready and open to any suggestions and adjustments to our programs, he added.

Dr. Yamamoto of the World Health Organisation Geneva Office commended INSLA for creating the platform that brought together key stakeholders to brainstorm on the need to eliminate TFA in Ghana and that her outfit is always happy and ready to provide technical support whenever called upon.

She encouraged nations worldwide to look for the World Health Organisation's published protocols on TFA and work with it. According to her, it is only South Africa that has the best TFA practice in the whole of Africa whilst Nigeria has formulated a policy on TFA which is yet to be enforced but was quick to add that not much has been done in the West African sub-region.

On his part, Deputy Minister for Health, hon. Asei Mahama applauded the efforts of INSLA and its partners for creating the platform to help eliminate Trans Fatty Acids in Ghana. He expressed his Ministry's readiness to collaborate with INSLA in championing the course and called for maximum efforts from all stakeholders.

Hon. Mahama said "we contract various diseases through the kind of foods we consume from the markets and advised that we must be very careful of the kind of foods we buy from vendors . Most of the food sold on our markets contain TFA and we must all be vigilant to help curb the menace."