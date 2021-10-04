ModernGhana logo
Inflammatory remarks are unacceptable — ECOWAS parliament cautions Gambian politicians

Mohamed Sidie Tunis, Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has called on Gambian politicians to be cautious with their utterances so as to ensure peaceful elections on December 4.

"I call on everybody, especially all those political players to ensure that they guard their utterances. Utterances that can create problems for this country should be avoided," he told journalists at a news conference.

Tunis said this after he wrapped up his pre-election engagements with politicians and civil society organizations in the country.

ECOWAS would be monitoring the electoral activities in the country and will dispatch observers ahead of the election, he said.

The ECOWAS parliament's chief also expressed his satisfaction at the government's commitment to empowering the Independent Electoral Commission to ensure credible elections for the Gambian people.

The country held its last presidential election on Dec. 1, 2016, which was disputed by former President Yahya Jammeh, whose 22 years of rule came to an end then.

GNA

