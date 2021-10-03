Traffic cameras key for instilling discipline on our roads — Dwumfour

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Presidential hopeful, has called for the installation of traffic cameras to help reduce road crashes on our roads, as the increasing figures of road fatalities are disturbing.

He explained that, if traffic cameras were installed, it will help pick drivers who flout traffics regulations in the country.

Speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Safety Campaign platform, Mr Dwumfour said journalists must be protected and supported when they were sent out on an assignment.

Mr Dwumfour who is also a businessman as well as Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group Companies, said the installation of these traffic cameras will ensure that indiscipline on the road was reduce.

He added that it was important on the part of journalists to live to tell their stories, because there will be no one to stand in their position when they were killed in the course of administrating their work.

“Even if the laws don't deal with you, the cameras will capture you and the court of public opinion will deal with you,” he said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, said the number of private cars involved in accidents was disturbing.

Mr Ameyibor also noted that private drivers after acquiring licenses did not benefit from any refresher courses, which could lead to complacency, noting that others factors included non-maintenance of their vehicles, driver fatigue, bad nature of roads, lack of markings, among others.

He urged drivers to be responsible on the road and protect pedestrians by stopping for them to cross, while cautioning pedestrians to only cross the roads at designated places and safe places to avoid endangering themselves and other users of the road.

Mr Ameyibor, appealed to the media to upscale public education on road safety, stressing that, “road safety is a shared responsibility, we must not leave anyone behind”.

He commended the MTTD Tema Regional Command for the effort to team-up with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to embark on the weekly public education campaign to make the roads safe for all.

The GNA Tema Regional Manager advise road users to be very cautious when plying the road especially during the rainy season. “Pedestrian should give drivers enough indication of their intentions to cross the road, use road markings and walk briskly to cross the street when safe.

“Avoid unnecessary obstructions and interference, focus on the task of crossing the road safely, don't engage in usage of the phone while crossing the road, and cross at designated portions of the road at zebra cross, footbridges, near intersections, junctions, and near roundabout.

“Avoid crossing from an obscure corner, behind vehicles, or without giving sufficient notice to the incoming vehicle, and drivers are mandated to stop for pedestrians to cross the road, when signalled for permission”.

Mr Ameyibor said the roads were meant for both drivers and pedestrians, and that at every given time a driver can also become a pedestrian, “so it should be the duty of every driver to protect the pedestrians”.

He stressed that, “road safety is a shared responsibility, we must not leave anyone behind”.

GNA