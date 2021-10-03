ModernGhana logo
03.10.2021 General News

Nkwanta South Municipal confirms Bright Lenwah as MCE

Assembly members of the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, have confirmed the President's nominee, Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Lenwah polled 29 votes representing 67 per cent while 13 voted no representing 30.4 per cent out of the 43 votes cast.

Mr Lenwah expressed his gratitude to the assembly members for the hope reposed in him and assured a cordial relation with all assembly members for the development of the district.

He noted that the assembly will run an open and public door system where all stakeholders will be consulted in matters concerning development.

He thanked President Akufo Addo for the trust he had reposed in him by considering him for the position and pledged to work hard to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) break the eight-year term.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, Oti Regional Minister, commended the Assembly members for their forthrightness in approving the nominee though he expected a 100 per cent votes for the nominee.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council was desirous of supporting government to bring social amenities closer to the people insisting the exercise was not a usual NPP-NDC issue.

GNA

