MCE For Weija-Gbawe Municipal Gets 100% Endorsement

Incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor has been endorsed by the Assembly members.

The confirmation was conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The Assembly members and government appointees of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly publicly announced their intention to give Mr. Kumor a popular acclamation.

This unprecedented request was however overturned by the Electoral Commission on the grounds that the assembly members needed to cast their ballot. At the close of polls, Mr Kumor pulled 100% YES vote.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Kumor expressed his appreciation to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for renominating him for the position of MCE. He further appreciated all Assembly Members in the municipality for the trust reposed in him.

He further thanked the supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the traditional leaders and people in the entire municipality for their support.

“I particularly thank the media houses within the jurisdiction for their adherence to professionalism throughout the confirmation process, and would wish to indicate that I shall avail myself at the appropriate time for further deliberations on matters of our Municipality,” added.

He assured all gathered that he will continue to pursue pro-poor policies to bring sustainable development to the municipality.

The Greater Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey tasked Mr Kumor to carry on with the well-intended programmes and activities of the assembly.

“I hope that Mr Kumor is going to channel his energy into fighting the challenges that have consistently become detrimental to the development of the assembly,” Mr Quartey noted.