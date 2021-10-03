“I am a proud product of Open and Distance Learning — Obasanjo

A former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo has argued that the rigorous and quality content of Online and Distance Learning will ultimately vindicate it as a robust system of education.

Former President Obasanjo, a product of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), disclosed that he was satisfied with the rigorous training he received at the NOUN and would vouch for the quality of content delivered.

“I am a proud product of Open and Distance Learning; I'm satisfied with the rigour of the training I received,” he said.

A statement issued by the Laweh Open University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the former Nigerian Leader, fondly called “Baba", said this when he addressed the Sixth African Council for Distance Education (ACDE) Triennial Conference, as the Special Guest of Honour.

It said the three-day virtual conference, on the theme: “Open and Distance Learning, the Continental Education Strategy for Africa and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4(SDG 4)," ended on Wednesday, September 29.

Former President Obasanjo, currently Africa's Union Envoy to the Horn of Africa, said he was living a life of immense fulfilment and joy after earning his Doctor of Philosophy Degree.

In his view, the doubts over the quality of Open and Distance Learning would not vaporise overnight and that the skepticism could be defused if the high quality standards were maintained.

He called on the ACDE to make itself relevant in Africa by helping solve problems on the Continent.

Additionally he asked the continental body to work closely with other international organisations, including the African Union Commission, Commonwealth of Learning and Development Partners to develop a relevant framework for continuous improvement of education in Africa.

The statement said in recognition of former President Obasanjo's visionary and invaluable contribution to the development of education, particularly his significant role in the establishment of the NOUN, the ACDE presented him with the Strategic African Leadership Award.

The event was chaired by the Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola, Chairman of Council, NOUN.

GNA