NPP wouldn’t be in government if not for your support; thank you – Akufo-Addo to Asanteman

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NPP wouldn’t be in government if not for your support; thank you – Akufo-Addo to Asanteman
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that he would not have been President if not for the unshrinking support of Asanteman.

The President made the declaration at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, October 1, 2021, when he commenced his official four-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

According to the president, Asanteman just like in the past, proved crucial for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last general election that saw him remain in power.

“I am here to show my gratitude to you and Asanteman for your support in the last elections.

“You have supported the NPP since time immemorial, and in the last elections, but for your unshrinking support and that of Asanteman to me and the NPP, we would not have been in government,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He further stressed, “I am here to show you and the entire kingdom my gratitude for that solid support that has seen us in power.”

President Akufo-Addo while on the visit assured that his government will complete the Kumasi Airport by June 2022.

On his part, Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strive to leave behind a legacy.

