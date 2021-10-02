ModernGhana logo
02.10.2021 Headlines

Leave behind a lasting, befitting legacy – Otumfuo urges Akufo-Addo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strive to leave behind a befitting legacy.

He said this when the president paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, October 1, 2021.

“We say things as they are. You can judge for yourself if you are toeing the right direction.”

“We believe you can get things done, so we urge you not to rest on your oars. Try to leave a lasting legacy, befitting of your status. We will keep you in prayer,” he urged the President.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to inspect ongoing projects and commission completed ones as part of his tour of the region.

The President has so far inspected the Kumasi Airport Expansion Project.

The consultant for the project, Nana Ametepe, gave August 2022 as the deadline for the completion of the project.

“We need to migrate the airport from the terminal and bring it here to function. That area will then be demolished to allow for the buildings to be erected.”

“We believe that by August next year, the airport will be ready to be commissioned.”

—citinews

