Fire officer drowns while rescuing 3 people from a well at Agona Swedru

A fire officer with the Agona Swedru Fire Service in the Central Region, has died in an attempt to save three persons who were drowning in a well at Gomoa Obuasi in the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as Assistant Station Officer Joseph Aidoo.

Citi News sources say the three persons who were working on the well mistakenly fell inside prompting community members to call the fire service for support.

One of the fire service officers in an attempt to save the lives of the three persons trapped in the water got drowned in the process and died.

The three persons were later removed from the well and are receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Hospital.

