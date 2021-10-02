Stop arresting youth who destroyed NEDCo property – Ya-Na tells police

The overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II, has asked the Northern Regional Police Command to stop arresting persons involved in recent disturbances in the Tamale Metropolis that led to the destruction of VRA-NEDCO structures and the Lamashegu police station.

In a statement released on Friday, the overlord indicated that he together with the Northern Regional Security Council are in discussions to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

“His Majesty is also, with immediate effect, advising the police command and other security forces involved in this exercise to avoid the arrest of the youth while he finds an amicable solution to the impasse,” the statement read.

Ya Na, has also called on the power distributor,Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), to consider the social and economic importance of their services and move to restore power in areas that are currently without light.

“The devastating economic consequences of withdrawing their services should not be lost on them. He, therefore, appeals to them to resume work to alleviate the suffering of the people and their economic activities,” the statement further stated.

Touching on the issue of power theft, the overlord admonished those engaged in such activities to desist forthwith.

He also called on the youth to refrain from any untoward action that would further disturb the peace in the Tamale metropolis.

There is a general feeling of insecurity among workers of the VRA in particular following the assault on some residents of Tamale by police officers during a routine monitoring exercise by NEDCo and subsequent reprisal attacks on the Lamashegu police station as well as the office of VRA-NEDCO.

Field staff of VRA-NEDCO have since suspended their services over threats on their lives from some youth.

Parts of the metropolis are bearing the brunt of the suspension. Residents say, for almost four days now, they have been in darkness.

This they say is affecting their economic and social lives and want authorities to fast-track mediation between the feuding parties for power to be restored.