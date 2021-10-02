Central Gonja: DCE nominee gets 100% approval

Listen to article

The DCE nominee for Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region, Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara, has overwhelmingly received a 100% endorsement from members of the Assembly.

The 43 members made up of elected and government appointees, all voted Yes in approval of the President nominee as DCE for the area.

Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara in his victory speech, thanked the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to man the affairs of the District.

He also thanked his predecessor and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region for the unflinching support he received from them since his nomination.

The nominee now confirmed, was the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in 2020 elections.