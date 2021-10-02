Support Police with modern gadgets to combat crime – GARYN to government

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network (GARYN) has charged government to support the Ghana Police Service with modern gadgets to help the security service to better combat crime.

According to the Youth Network, the rising cases of missing persons and other crimes in the country are very scary.

Insisting that there is the need for a collective action to salvage the insecurity situation in the country, GARYN notes that the government has a big role to play.

GARYN recommends that not only must the government make the deliberate effort to address the high rate of youth unemployment in the country but it must also resource the security agencies.

“Government must make deliberate efforts in addressing the high rate of youth unemployment through a well-tailored skills development program,” part of a statement from GARYN reads.

It adds, “Government must support the Ghana Police Service (GPS) with modern gadgets including tracking devices in fighting crime.”

In addition, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Network are calling for stiffer punishment to be meted out to perpetrators of crimes to deter others.

Read the full statement from GARYN below: