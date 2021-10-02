GES warn teachers against use of corporal, inhumane punishment in schools

Listen to article

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sent a letter sent a letter to all Regional Directors of Education warning teachers over the continuous use of corporal and inhumane punishment in pre-tertiary schools.

As part of its efforts to make pre-tertiary schools in the country safe and secured for teaching and learning, the GES in 2017 initiated the Safe Schools Programme.

The Management of GES banned the use of corporal punishment in pre-tertiary schools and directed that all teachers adopt the Positive Discipline toolkit as the only measure for correcting misbehaviour of learners in schools.

Following recent incidents of excessive caning of students in some senior high schools, GES has warned that its ban on corporal and inhuman punishment has not been reverted.

In a letter to all Regional Directors of Education, GES has advised teachers to stick to the regulations from the Positive Discipline Toolkit.

“Management would like to use this opportunity to strongly advise against the continued use of corporal punishment and entreat teachers to apply measures spelt out in the Positive Discipline Toolkit and the Head Teachers' Handbook (Appendix 2) in dealing with all discipline issues among children,” part of the letter from GES signed by Anthony Boateng who is Deputy Director General reads.

According to GES, it will not hesitate to apply necessary sanctions to teachers who continue to use corporal and inhumane punishment in pre-tertiary schools.

“Management will not hesitate to apply the relevant sanctions consistent with the provisions of the revised Code of Conduct for staff of the Ghana Education Service, should this directive be ignored,” the letter adds.

