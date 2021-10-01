ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.10.2021 Headlines

Leadership is about sacrifices — Asantehene tells Akufo-Addo

Leadership is about sacrifices — Asantehene tells Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has admonished the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demonstrate courage and resilience in the discharge of his duties.

He should be focused on the job at hand for the realization of the government's vision to improve the living conditions of the people.

“Leadership is about sacrifices,” the Asantehene noted, saying he was optimistic that the President would work assiduously in delivering on his campaign promises.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was addressing the President when he paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Region for a four-day working tour to inspect ongoing development projects, interact with the people and also explain government's development policies to the citizenry.

The Asantehene lauded the President for his commitment to inspect at first hand various ongoing projects in the Region.

This, he said, was necessary as the President would be in a better position to appreciate the progress of work and challenges associated with those projects.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government would not relent in fulfilling its campaign promises to enhance the socio-economic status of the country.

“I will not disappoint the people,” he assured the king, citing the government's resolve to complete all ongoing development projects in Ashanti.

This ranged from the Kumasi International Airport, Boankra Inland Port Project, Kwadaso Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS), J. A. Kufour SHS, as well as various road projects.

The President lauded Asantehene and Asanteman for their unflinching support for his Administration.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Over GH¢ 12,998,767 paid to 'ghost schools' — Catering Association alleges but GSFP Secretariat refutes claim
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Dampare has vindicated my decision to repose trust in him, he will soon become Ghana's 23rd IGP — Akufo-Addo
01.10.2021 | Headlines
ModernGhana reporter receives Disability Excellence Award
01.10.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Akufo-Addo has nothing to show in the last 5 years; he must apologise to Otumfuo, Asanteman for the deception – NDC
01.10.2021 | Headlines
6,500 CCTV Cameras installed; another 3,500 expected by end of 2021 — Akufo-Addo
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Kumasi Airport 77% complete, set to be completed in June 2022
01.10.2021 | Headlines
70% of Ghanaians have no access to insurance — UNDP report reveals
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo urges Police to gain public trust with virtuous conduct in fighting crime
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Three helicopters with hangars for Police coming in November – Akufo-Addo
01.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line