Nana Ampadu's demise will suffocate cultural activism in Ghana — Group

Members of the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) say the demise of Nana Kwame Ampadu will “suffocate cultural activism” in the country.

“Indubitably, the body is deprived without its head. Words to express our pain over your death have eluded us. We are not only saddened because you were our Patron, but we are distressed because your absence can suffocate cultural activism in Ghana.”

The Forum expressed the condolences in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday on behalf of the Patrons, Functional Executive Committee, and the entire membership of the GCF.

“To many Ghanaians, you were the 'Adwomtofo nyinaa Hene' giving us over 800 songs. To us in the cultural space, you are more than music. No doubt, you are a true King in the sense that you served your constituents by fighting to change things for the benefit of posterity.

“You started cultural activism way before the birth of the Ghana Cultural Forum. Your activism towards the formation of the Copyright Society of Ghana shall forever be remembered. We were indeed privileged to have fought side by side. When you released the politically motivated song 'Ebi ti yie,' you taught us that our craft is our strongest tool for activism,” it said.

The statement said although death might have stolen a great asset from the GCF, the teachings of Nana Ampadu were intact.

“Even though we mourn you, we take respite in the fact that our creativity has been teased by you. Till we meet again, Rest well master. Damirafa Due!”

Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Nana Ampadu passed away Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021, at the Legon Hospital.

Among his popular songs are: 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', 'Agatha', 'Drivers', 'Mother', 'Kofi Nkrabea', 'Getty', 'Yaw Berko', 'Aku Sika', 'Obi Benya Wo', 'Obra two Owuo', 'Mede Aseda' and 'Me ne wo Beye'.

