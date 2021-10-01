ModernGhana reporter receives Disability Excellence Award

Listen to article

ModernGhana News reporter and disability rights advocate, Mr Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku, has been awarded excellence in disability campaign at this year's Ghana Disability Excellence Awards, held in Accra on September 26, 2021.

Mr Ayiku, who is also a filmmaker, runs a social media disability campaign dubbed THISABILITY. The campaign preaches about disability rights and inclusion, using short films and documentaries.

The project has been highly praised by the disability community as an innovative and interesting public education campaign.

In 2019, Mr Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku was awarded Africa Disability Rights Journalist of the year, for his outstanding reporting on disability issues, by Africa Disability Alliance, South Africa.

The Ghana Disability Excellence Awards was organised by FON Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD).

The scheme seeks to recognise the achievements of persons with disabilities in their fields of endeavour. It also seeks to honour organisations and individuals who have come up with initiatives that are geared towards improving the lives of people with disabilities.

This year's event which was the second edition, was on the theme “Full Participation Amongst Persons With Disability To Access Progress.”

The categories awarded include Excellence in Education, Excellence in Training, Excellence in Healthcare, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Technology, Excellence in Leadership, Excellence in Disability Campaign and Student Advocacy Group.

The rest are Excellence in Social Participation, Excellence in Media Advocacy, Excellence in Television/Radio Advocacy, Excellence in Employment Opportunity, Extraordinary Achiever in Entrepreneurship, Extraordinary Achiever in Journalism, Extraordinary Achiever in Sports,Excellence in Education and Excellence in Training.