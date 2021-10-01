Angry Bawku youth goes after Dan Botwe over alleged infantile tribal recommendation of Bawku Central MCE

A Bawku based youth group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Kussaug Kingdom is asking the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe to retract and apologize to the good people of Bawku over what they described as tribal jerk recommendation of Amadu Hamza as a Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku Central.

According to the group, the vetting committee recommendation of Amadu Hamza stated that " Mr. Amadu Hamza knows the constituency very well. He is a two-term secretary of the constituency. He is a Moshie, and his appointment will forge unity in the constituency, which is dominated largely by Mamprusis.”

This, the group says no other nominee throughout the country was recommended on tribal considerations except for Bawku Central.

"We are therefore in total dismay as to why such immature pronouncement went into the recommendations of Amadu Hamza.

"In as much as the tribal comment of the vetting committee is clothed with dirty lies and does not have any basis, we however wish to state that such comments do not promote the peace and harmony that well-meaning Ghanaians are yearning for in the municipality," a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Abugri Rauf noted.

They are further calling on the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to do the needful and apologise to the people of Bawku for the sake of peace.

"Finally, we are by this statement calling on the committee to retract and apologize to the good people of Bawku and Ghana at large for the infantile tribal lies," the statement noted.

Concerned Youth of Kusaug

Kingdom.

WITHDRAW AND APOLOGIZE FOR YOUR DIVISIVE TRIBAL COMMENT

1st October,2021.

We have become aware of a tribal and divisive jerk that went into the recommendations of the Dan Botwe led vetting committee that vetted and recommended the just appointed Metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.

Mr. Dan Botwe and his committee opted to play tribal and divisive mantra in recommending one Amadu Hamza as the Municipal chief executive for Bawku.

We are not just saddened with the committee’s tribal recommendations, but deeply worried, especially with the timing.

The committee stated in its recommendations:

“BAWKU CENTRAL

1. Amadu Hamza

2. Ibrahim Amando Abdul-Karim

3. Ustarz Jibril Abubakar”

*“The committee recommends Mr. Amadu Hamza for nomination MCE*

*The committee further recommends Mr. Ibrahim Amando Abdul-Karim be appointed to a role and nurtured to become the party’s parliamentary candidate in 2024. He has widespread. Mr. Amadu Hamza knows the constituency very well. He is a two-term secretary of the constituency. He is a Moshie, and his appointment will forge unity in the constituency, which is dominated largely by Mamprusis.”*

Sadly, no other nominee throughout the country was recommended on tribal considerations. We are therefore in total dismay as to why such immature pronouncement went into the recommendations of Amadu Hamza.

In as much as the tribal comment of the vetting committee is clothed with dirty lies and does not have any basis, we however wish to state that such comments does not promote the peace and harmony that well-meaning Ghanaians are yearning for in the municipality.

Finally, we are by this statement calling on the committee to retract and apologize to the good people of Bawku and Ghana at large for the infantile tribal lies.

