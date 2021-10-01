Sponsorship for Akropong Akuapem Demonstration JHS participation in National Bee Spelling Competition

Sponsorship has been obtained for the participation of the Akropong Demonstration JHS in the National Spelling Bee.

The school will be represented by two students, Filmora Narkie Narkotey and Kwame Yeboa Agyei Brantuo.

This was made possible by a group of Friends; Dr. Stephen Asiedu, an Internist in New York, Nana Addo a Banker in the US and spearheaded by Dr. Alex Boafo, A Gynaecologist in New York and CEO and Founder of the La Constance Center for Global Health

Commenting on the Sponsorship, Mrs Ruth Tetteh the Headmistress of the School said she was grateful for the continued support of the School by Dr. Boafo and Friends and recalled the recent establishment of the ICT Center for the School.

Kwame Yeboa Agyei Brantuo and Filmora Narkie Narkotey

The Spelling Bee Ghana commonly called (The Ghana National Spelling Bee) is an annual spelling Bee held in Ghana since 2007. The Bee is run on a not-for-profit charity basis by Ghanaian Entrepreneur, CEO of Young Educators Foundation, Eugenia Tachie Menson and is supported by US Embassy in Ghana. The initiative was inspired by the Scripps National Spelling Bee run in the United States of America. Since its inception, the winners of the competition present Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This is the maiden participation of the PCE DEMONSTRATION JHS at The Ghana National Spelling Bee Competition, but that notwithstanding, the school has contested in series of municipal Spelling Bee competitions being organised by the Municipal Education Office and the Municipal Assembly, Akuapem North emerging victorious in all.

The School hopes to lift not only the name of the school but the Akuapem North Municipality and Eastern Region of Ghana as whole.