I desire to become future engineer — A class 6 pupil who built a 'vehicle' powered by phone battery

A primary six pupil of the Axim Methodist Primary School in the Nzema East District of Western Region, Master Benjamin Baidoo who desires to become an automobile engineer in the future has made a vehicle using cardboard papers and powered by cell phone batteries.

Speaking to the correspondent in Kumasi over the weekend, Benjamin Baidoo said the motivation was as a result of the inspiration he received from his colleagues who have successfully used cardboard papers to design moving vehicles.

He said after his inspiration, he developed a deep interest in becoming an engineer in the automobile industry.

According to him, he also uses the same cardboard papers to design moving aircraft, among others automobile products using cell phone batteries to power them.

The passionate looking Benjamin Baidoo indicated that he uses his leisure time to build the objects and later sell them to make some savings to pursue his future dream after basic school.

The 11-year-old pupil said he aim to complete school to pursue an automobile engineering course at the Kantanka University of Science And Technology.

This he reiterated is the only way he can realize his dream with an appeal to philanthropists, Non-governmental organisations and other concerned Ghanaians to support him achieve his dream.

The teenage boy noted that the financial challenges of his parents are his concern on whether he would completed his basic school or not.

His mother Mrs Grace Baidoo a maize farmer at Axim narrated how Benjamin has become popular with his works.

The mother who complained about financial challenges is of the view that if Benjamin gets the necessary assistance, would help him become a great asset to the nation.