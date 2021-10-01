Nabdam Assembly Members reject President's nominee Agnes Anamoo's re-nomination

The Assembly Members of the Nabdam District Assembly in the Upper East Region have rejected Agnes Anamoo, the President's nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Out of the 19 Assembly Members including; 13 elected and six appointed who were present and voted, Mrs Anamoo, the incumbent DCE for the area polled 12 votes representing 63.15 per cent, failing to meet the two-third majority of 66.67 per cent.

Mr Musah Asabigi, the Nabdam District Director of the Electoral Commission who conducted the election, on his declaration of the results said the failure of the nominee to obtain the required votes guaranteed a second election to be conducted within 10 days of the first ballot provided the Nominee's nomination holds.

“It is important to note that any nominee who polls 50 per cent or more of the valid ballots cast, but fails to get two-third of the votes of the members present and voting, fresh election shall be conducted on the Nominee within 10 days of the first election unless the President redraws the nomination,” he stated.

Mr Abbas Sampana Zure, the Presiding Member, in his welcome address urged the Members to replicate the happenings in Bolgatanga East and Central where the respective nominees obtained 100 per cent.

“It was my fervent hope and I even assured the Regional Minister of a resounding endorsement, but the event of the day turned otherwise which I least anticipated “

Some Members of the New Patriotic Party invaded the conference hall when the election results were declared and started shouting but were taken out by the Police.

There were mixed reactions by party Members as some were heard chanting and accusing the Assembly Members of acting in bad faith while others were calling out the name of the President to be a listening President and listen to the voices of the people the DCE serves.

The Nominee who never uttered a word before or after the election left shortly and all efforts to speak to any of the Assembly Members at the event proved futile.

