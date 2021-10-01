My government remains committed to resourcing Police to fight crime – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government remains committed to resourcing the Ghana Police Service and all other security agencies in the country to deal with the rising crime rate in the country.

In September alone, several crimes recorded in the various parts of the country saw particularly residents of Accra being filled with fear after incidences of daylight robbery involving armed robbers on motorbikes.

Amid concerns expressed by Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo says the Police are on top of the job and will ensure everyone is kept safe.

“I’m aware the recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country have generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the populace.

"I want to assure Ghanaians that the Police Service and indeed all the other security services are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates,” President Akufo-Addo said during the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ course in Accra.

According to President Akufo-Addo, his government remains committed and will ensure the Police receives the needed resources to fight crime in the country.

“We can help them succeed in this endeavor if we urge the police and the other security services on and give them as much support and cooperation in the fight as we can. Government in recognition of the difficulties and dangers confronting police personnel in the discharge of their duties remains committed to resourcing the service through the provision of adequate personnel and logistics to enable them to deliver on their mandate,” His Excellency added.

The Police under Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare in recent weeks have been working hard to bring criminals to book.

Through the efforts of the security agency, many criminals have been arrested and expected to be jailed in accordance of the laws of the country.

The Police continues to appeal to the general public to collaborate and help to fish out criminals.