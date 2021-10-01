Police will deal decisively with rising threats posed by dangerous criminals – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given assurances that the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will deal decisively with the increasing spate of armed robberies and other violent crimes in the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ course in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said he appreciates the concerns of Ghanaians about the security situation, but added that he’s certain the country’s security agencies will quickly address it.

“I’m aware the recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country have generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the populace. I want to assure Ghanaians that the Police Service and indeed all the other security services are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates,” he said.

The President’s comment comes at a time when there are public concerns about the increasing spate of violent crimes, including broad daylight robberies.

Recent incidents include the snatching of cash from two drivers in separate incidents at Achimota and Weija, all in Accra in September.

But President Akufo-Addo has called on the public to lend the necessary support and cooperate with the police to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

He further gave assurances of the government’s commitment to resource the police in terms of personnel and logistics to help them deliver on their mandate.

“We can help them succeed in this endeavor if we urge the police and the other security services on and give them as much support and cooperation in the fight as we can. Government in recognition of the difficulties and dangers confronting police personnel in the discharge of their duties remains committed to resourcing the service through the provision of adequate personnel and logistics to enable them to deliver on their mandate,” he said.

