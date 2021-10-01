I need your ideas, initiatives to help propel development — New Tamale Mayor to members

After a hectic day at the Tamale Metro Assembly amidst misunderstanding in the counting of ballots, President's nominee Hon. Sule Salifu has been confirmed by Members of the Assembly.

Out of the 59 votes cast, hon. Sule got 40 YES votes against 17 NO with two rejected votes.

The nominee has secured the 2/3 votes required to be confirmed as the mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

He however called for togetherness for the common interest of Tamale.

Hon. Sule advised Assembly Members of the Metropolis to offer him ideas and initiatives that will propel the development of Tamale.

He charges them not to hesitate to count on him when the need arise.

Addressing a multitude of gathering after his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Executive, Hon. Sule admonished staff of the Assembly to consider the goals of Tamale first over politics.

He used the opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo for nominating him for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, the Northern Regional Minister, Party Executives and the Assembly Members for making it possible for his confirmation.

Hon. Sule extended his gratitude to the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II for his support and called on him and his leaders to continue to guide him with their wisdom for the growth of Dagbon and the Region at large.

Hon. Sule Salifu assures of his commitment to always seek guidance and support from the Assembly members to realize the positive agenda of the Metropolis.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu on his part appealed to residents especially the youth to cooperate and respect the leadership of the Region.

However, Akufo Addo's nominee for the Yendi Municipality, Alhaji Yussif Abubakari who was rejected last week by Assembly Members of the area has been confirmed by 34 Yes, 8 No and 0 rejected vote.

During his confirmation, Journalists were however not allow to observe the process.

In attendance includes Alhaji Inusah Dagomba Boy, NPP Northern Region Aspiring Chairman, Regional Police Commander and other service men, the Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. Mohammed Amin Anta, eminent Chief from Tamale.