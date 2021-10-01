ModernGhana logo
01.10.2021 Headlines

Re-registration of all SIM cards commence today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Listen to article

The re-registration of all Mobile SIM cards has officially commenced in the country today.

The government through its Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) is undertaking the exercise to help fight fraud as stressed by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful at a press conference in Accra in September.

She said with the use of the Ghana Card for the exercise, proper verification will be assured.

“The prevalence of fake IDs and a non-existent system of verifying the IDs, led to unscrupulous individuals procuring hundreds of SIM Cards for SIM Boxing leading to the loss of revenue for the state. The Ghana card provides the basis for a successful sim registration exercise this time.

“SIM registration, when undertaken correctly as we intend to do, will reduce or eliminate fraudulent and criminal activities, help authorities ascertain the accurate number of valid and accurate SIMs on the networks, enable operators to build better demographics of their customer base and help them develop products and services to suit the various groupings,” the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation shared.

With all bumps in the road cleared, the SIM re-registration exercise has started today, Friday, October 1, 2021, and expected to last for six months.

All SIM cards not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

Everyone in the country using a local SIM card must follow the steps in the attachment below to have their SIM cards re-registered.

1012021115033-i41p266ffa-sim-reregistration

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

