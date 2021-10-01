ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.10.2021 Headlines

Accra, Kumasi flood again after heavy downpour at dawn

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Accra, Kumasi flood again after heavy downpour at dawn
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Floods have been recorded in parts of Accra and Kumasi after the heavy downpour in parts of the country on Thursday night and Friday dawn respectively.

Flooding over the years has always been a problem of the country with the capital city almost all the time affected when the raining season sets in.

Residents at Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara woke up to see their areas all flooded following raining on the dawn of Friday.

Other parts of the capital city that has flooded include the Achimota-Ofankor highway and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Rain water collected on different parts of the main road made movement very difficult with long traffic delaying residents who had set off to their various workplaces this morning.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), there is a high possibility of more rains coming later today in various parts of the country.

It has said its observations show that it will be mostly cloudy today across the country with most parts expected to see rain.

There is the likelihood that isolated rain will also be seen across the country later in the evening.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Residents chase UCC to complete abandoned satellite campuses turned mini zoo in three regions
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Franklin Cudjoe blasts 'brainless idea' behind SIM re-registration; shocked over exclusion of passport
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Re-registration of all SIM cards commence today
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Stop muddying the waters with your negative comments, nothing wrong with George Weah’s use of our presidential jet – Ablakwa told
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Ghanaians in favour of election for MMDCEs – CDD-Ghana survey reveals
30.09.2021 | Headlines
NDC should be careful with Kevin Taylor, he's an NPP agent — Solomon Nkansah warns
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Pastor jailed 15 years for defiling 'a witch' after claiming to exorcise her
01.10.2021 | Headlines
We will declare zero-tolerance for 2024 and police the ballot — Haruna Iddrisu
01.10.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Shooting: Family threatens legal action against soldiers who shot protestors
30.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line