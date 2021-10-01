Accra, Kumasi flood again after heavy downpour at dawn

Floods have been recorded in parts of Accra and Kumasi after the heavy downpour in parts of the country on Thursday night and Friday dawn respectively.

Flooding over the years has always been a problem of the country with the capital city almost all the time affected when the raining season sets in.

Residents at Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara woke up to see their areas all flooded following raining on the dawn of Friday.

Other parts of the capital city that has flooded include the Achimota-Ofankor highway and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Rain water collected on different parts of the main road made movement very difficult with long traffic delaying residents who had set off to their various workplaces this morning.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), there is a high possibility of more rains coming later today in various parts of the country.

It has said its observations show that it will be mostly cloudy today across the country with most parts expected to see rain.

There is the likelihood that isolated rain will also be seen across the country later in the evening.