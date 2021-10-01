Adansi Akrofuom DCE bows out, expresses gratitude to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The out-going District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom District Honorable Maurice Jonas Woode has expressed his profound gratitude to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for creating the District and also giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Akrofuom as the first District Chief Executive.

Honourable Maurice Woode was appointed DCE for the District in August 2018 when the District was created.

Having served diligently for the past three (3) years, his name was surprisingly left out when the Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development Hon. Dan Botwe released the list of the President's nominees for MMDCEs.

Interacting with the media at the sidelines of his last General Assembly meeting, Honorable Woode also thanked Assembly members, Staff of the Assembly and the people of Akrofuom for their support and cooperation throughout the period.

He stated, "I am proud of my achievements, I thank you all for the support you gave me. I am not going away, I am prepared to serve the people of Akrofuom in any capacity. I appeal to you to extend the support you gave me to my successor."

In his sessional address to the Assembly, Honorable Maurice Jonas Woode outlined his achievements since assuming office as the DCE for the Assembly. He said due to the successes achieved within the period, the District enjoys goodwill both from within and from the country at large.

He mentioned that the new District Assembly block is near completion. He said currently, the project which will accommodate all the offices of the Assembly is 98% complete.

On the economy, he said the Assembly has constructed 40 storey lockable stores at Akrofuom and also constructed a 3 No.24 Unit Market stalls, warehouse and Washrooms at Akrofuom.

Again, he talked about the significant improvement in the District's Internally Generated Fund since assuming the reins of power.

He said from December 2018 to December 2020, the Assembly's IGF galloped from GH72,000 to GH 656,000.

He asked the Assembly to capitalise on other economic intervention policies being put in place by the Assembly to promote widely shared growth which will reflect in the pockets of the people.

The outgoing DCE also talked about the strides the district has made in education during his tenure. He mentioned that the state of educational facilities when he took office was nothing to write home about hence his resolve to ameliorate the situation.

He said as many as 37 educational interventions ranging from putting up new schools, rehabilitation of existing schools, granting of scholarships and provision of computers and furniture, were implemented throughout the period.

He also mentioned a plethora of road projects he has undertaken during the period. He said all the arterial roads and routes from Akrofuom to other communities have undergone upgrading whiles work is ongoing in various communities to ensure improvement in transportation and general economic activities.

"We have constructed the road from Okyerekrom to Kokontenten with a bridge over the Nyam River. As many as 12 roads were also reshaped during my tenure whiles there are ongoing bitumen surfacing of Dampayaw to Sikaman Road, Ampunyasi Junction to Adukrobea Road and Aboagyekrom to Ampunyasi," he stated.

On electricity and telecommunication extension, Hon Maurice Jonas Woode said 13 communities has so far been connected to the national grid within the past three (3) years. He added that telecommunication mast has been erected at Brofoyedru and Mpirekyire whiles efforts are underway to erect four other Rural Telephone masts at Essonkrom,Nkoransa, Kramokrom and Annorkrom.

Hon Woode also touched on his tremendous achievements in the Health and Agriculture sectors. He noted that he has led the Assembly to build three (3) CHPS Compounds with Nurses quarters, Construction of COVID-19 Isolation center at the Akrofuom Health Centre and Construction of Nurses quarters at Wamasi.

He mentioned, "we are also a beneficiary of the Government's Agenda 111 Hospital projects with land handed over to the three (3) contractors. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months time".

On Agriculture, he indicted thta the district successfully implemented central government's planting for Food and Jobs program.

He tasked his predecessor to work assiduously to continue from where he left off.