01.10.2021 Education

E/R: BECE candidates heap praises on NPP communicator for organising mock examination

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region have expressed gratitude to Nana Kofi Akomea, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his support as far as preparations for their final examination is concerned.

According to the candidates, the organisation of the 'Nana Kofi Akomea Mock Examination' to prepare them ahead of their final examination in November will increase their performance.

Speaking to the reporter at a visit to some schools in Osino, Nsutam, Saaman, Abompe, Dwenase, Hemang and others, the students who could not hide their joy commended the NPP Communicator for investing in their future.

The NPP member and a Government Spokesperson, Nana Kofi Akomea presented examination materials and an undisclosed amount of money to facilitate the organisation of a mock examination for over 1,000 BECE candidates to the District Education Directorate.

He emphasised that the gesture part of his window's mite in ensuring candidates come out of the examination successful.

Meanwhile, the candidates have urged other philanthropists to emulate the good gesture of Nana Kofi Akomea and help in the upbringing of Ghana's future leaders.

TOP STORIES

