SNV Ghana, MoFA train hundreds Western and Ashanti youth in Agric Green business

The SNV Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization has partnered with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to train hundreds of youth in Agriculture and Green business.

The youth who would be drawn from ten districts in the Ashanti and Western regions will undergo the training for free.

The collaboration forms part of a project by the SNV Ghana dubbed "Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana" (GrEEn Project), which aims at creating chances for Ghanaian youth who have returned from abroad after failing to seek greener pastures.

Following the partnership SNV Ghana on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 hold a one-day orientation program for all directors of Agric in the Ashanti Region.

A green job, business or economy contributes to protecting and restoring the natural environment and reduces the harm caused to it.

A green job is also productive, fair and secure. A climate resilient community or local economy is able to better resist and adapt to the effects of climate change such as flooding and drought.

SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) are implementing the GrEEn project in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. GrEEn stands for: "Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana".

The GrEEn project is a 4-year project with EUR 20 million funding from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa and co-funding of EUR 600,000 from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV and UNCDF.

GrEEn is implemented in two regions in Ghana: the Ashanti and Western regions. GrEEn aims at creating green jobs and promoting the growth of the green and circular economy in Ghana.

The project will achieve this by improving skills and increasing access to finance for youth, Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), women and returning migrants.

The project supports one of the objectives of the European Green Deal: strengthening the EU's relations with African countries through green partnerships in the promotion of sustainable development.

Speaking to this reporter after the event the Agric Advisor for SNV Ghana Wisdom Gorwulu said the training was to further verve efforts already in place by government to assist the youth in the Green industry through capacity building and empowerment

He added that SNV Ghana partnered with MoFA to again create enabling environment which will in turn promote entrepreneurial and employment avenues for unemployed youth in the country.

The partnership with MoFA, Mr Wisdom noted will last for a period of six-months subject to approval.

He disclosed all projects by SNV-GHANA are being supported by the United Nations Capital for Development Fund (UNCDF) with funding from the European Union (EU), Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

The Ashanti Regional Director of Agric Reverend John Manu lauded efforts by the SNV Ghana to create green jobs for youth in the country.

He noted that partnership will not only expose the beneficiaries to employment opportunities but will improve their welfare as well.