Dormaa East confirms Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman as DCE

Assembly Members of Dormaa East District on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, confirmed the President's nominee Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman as the District Chief Executive (DCE) with 100% votes.

Out of the 30 Assembly Members made of both appointees and elected members, all 29 present voted yes in favour of the nominee who has been retained for a second term in the Bono Region.

In a brief speech, the DCE, who was over elated over the overwhelming endorsement, thanked God for His goodness and also expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa for the confidence reposed in him.

He expressed gratitude to Nananom, the Assembly Members and workers as well as party members for their collaboration and support.

He noted that with the help of the people, he is hopeful of doing everything humanly possible to ensure the success and development of the District.

Hon. Agyeman seized the opportunity to commend and thank the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II for his clean-up exercise and free distribution of dustbins ongoing across the traditional area.

Present at the Wanfie Top Church to commemorate the event was Nananom, former DCEs and the current MP among others.

Both Dormaa Akwamuhene and Mansenhene who took turns in brief speeches commended the Assembly Members for their comportment and peaceful exercise.

Dormaa Akwamuhene, Barima Oppong Kyeremeh Sikafuo, appealed to government to create some form of revenue generating venture to support traditional authorities in their endeavors.

Mansenhene, who is also the Krontihene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Barima Ansu Adjei, seized the opportunity to remind government of the development and expansion of the Dormaa East District hospital to better deliver quality healthcare services to the people.