Boye Laryea confirmed as Okaikoi North MCE

After an overwhelming endorsement by Assembly Members, the sitting Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikoi North, Hon. Boye Laryea, the President's nominee has been confirmed for the position.

All the16 Assembly Members of the municipality voted in favour of Hon. Laryea giving him a straight clear opportunity to retain his stewardship of the area.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Laryea was full of gratitude to the President, the Presiding Member, Assembly Members, party faithful and other stakeholders for their support.

He said the journey would continue with greater drive to better the lot of the people in the coming years, adding that the area was bound to witness major development in the area.

The MCE called for all hands on deck to quicken the pace of development for the benefit of all.

The Hon. Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey advised the MCEs to make the Assembly structure work devoid of politics.

He explained that the unanimous endorsements were indicative of the resident’s desire for growth and development.

The Minister called on leaders of other political parties to collaborate and join in the exercise saying that “we should work beautifully to give our people what they require of us.”