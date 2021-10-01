Bring those 'killers' to book, judge them, punish them — Family of Kakaa insists

The family of slain social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kakaa macho says all they need now is justice and nothing else.

According to them, seeing the murderers of their late brother punished will calm their nerves.

“The justice we are asking for is to bring those perpetrators to book, judge them, punish them so that it will serve as a lesson to others,” family spokesperson Abdul Nassiu Mohammed pointed.

The three-Member Justice Koomson Committee stated in their report that his death was not connected in any way to his social media activism.

The committee noted that Kaaka's death was as a result of a family feud, an assertion the family has strongly refuted.

A spokesperson for the family, Nassiu Mohammed noted that the family feels betrayed by the Committee as they were told that they would not concentrate on the criminality aspect or the causes of the death of Kaaka.

He described the Committee report as "sakawa.”

“They have betrayed the trust of the family,” Abdul Nassiu Mohammed said in a disappointed tone in an interview with Joy News Mohammed Nurudeen.