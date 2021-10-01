ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.10.2021 Social News

Bring those 'killers' to book, judge them, punish them — Family of Kakaa insists

Bring those 'killers' to book, judge them, punish them — Family of Kakaa insists
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The family of slain social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kakaa macho says all they need now is justice and nothing else.

According to them, seeing the murderers of their late brother punished will calm their nerves.

“The justice we are asking for is to bring those perpetrators to book, judge them, punish them so that it will serve as a lesson to others,” family spokesperson Abdul Nassiu Mohammed pointed.

The three-Member Justice Koomson Committee stated in their report that his death was not connected in any way to his social media activism.

The committee noted that Kaaka's death was as a result of a family feud, an assertion the family has strongly refuted.

A spokesperson for the family, Nassiu Mohammed noted that the family feels betrayed by the Committee as they were told that they would not concentrate on the criminality aspect or the causes of the death of Kaaka.

He described the Committee report as "sakawa.”

“They have betrayed the trust of the family,” Abdul Nassiu Mohammed said in a disappointed tone in an interview with Joy News Mohammed Nurudeen.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Full text: Buhari’s speech at Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Celebration
01.10.2021 | Social News
ASA Savings & Loans donate to Dormaa ‘special children’
01.10.2021 | Social News
I need your ideas, initiatives to help propel development — New Tamale Mayor to members
01.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana has lost a cultural icon, Highlife trailblazer — GAW pay tribute to Nana Ampadu
01.10.2021 | Social News
The deep gullies on our bad roads can even be used to bury dead bodies — Residents in Ablekuma-Agape lament
01.10.2021 | Social News
Bole-Bamboi: Man found dead at 18 condemn
01.10.2021 | Social News
Two persons arrested at Wa MCE confirmation
01.10.2021 | Social News
North Tongu: Vigilantes can only hold public office 10years after serving their prison sentence — Police Commander cautions youth
01.10.2021 | Social News
State must bold and firm to deal with leaders who make reckless comments - Youth groups
01.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line