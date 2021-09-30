West Gonja: MCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

Listen to article

The West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Karim Musah Kusubari has received 100% endorsement from the Assembly members.

All the 17 assembly members voted Yes for his nomination by the President as MCE for the area.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Kusubari, a nurse by profession, expressed profound gratitude to the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve his people.

He also gave assurance about his willingness to undertake his duties in a manner that will ensure that the challenges of the municipality are resolved.

Until his nomination, Mr. Kusubari was the Secretary of the NPP for Damongo constituency.