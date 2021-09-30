ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2021 General News

West Gonja: MCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

West Gonja: MCE nominee gets 100% endorsement
Listen to article

The West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Karim Musah Kusubari has received 100% endorsement from the Assembly members.

All the 17 assembly members voted Yes for his nomination by the President as MCE for the area.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Kusubari, a nurse by profession, expressed profound gratitude to the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve his people.

He also gave assurance about his willingness to undertake his duties in a manner that will ensure that the challenges of the municipality are resolved.

Until his nomination, Mr. Kusubari was the Secretary of the NPP for Damongo constituency.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Boye Laryea confirmed as Okaikoi North MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
North Gonja DCE nominee gets 100% approval
30.09.2021 | General News
Berekum Municipal Assembly confirms Kofi Adjei as MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
Asante Akyem North MCE gets 100% confirmation
30.09.2021 | General News
All set for GJA polls in Bono, Bono East & Ahafo regions
30.09.2021 | General News
Suame Assembly confirms Maxwell Ofosu Boakye as MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
Suspected Guinea-Bissau man hiding in a ship dropped at Tema Port
30.09.2021 | General News
Criminals pretending to be construction workers stealing crash barriers on Pokuase interchange – Engineer laments
30.09.2021 | General News
Effia-Kwesimintsim approves Kojo Acquah as MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line