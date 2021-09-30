ModernGhana logo
30.09.2021 General News

North Gonja DCE nominee gets 100% approval

The Assembly members of the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have overwhelmingly endorsed the President's nominee for the area, Mr. Adam Eliasu with a 100% vote.

The 22 assembly members made up 15 elected members and 7 government appointees, all voted Yes in favour of the nominee.

He expressed gratitude to the President and members of the assembly for the level of confidence reposed in him.

He gave assurance that he will ensure cooperation and inclusiveness as he takes turns to steer the affairs of the municipality.

He also thanked the Member of Parliament for the area and the leadership of the ruling party in the region for his unflinching support.

Hon. Adam Eliasu aka "Red Bawa" was the MCE for the area from 2017 - 2020 and has since been renominated by the President for his impressive performance.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

