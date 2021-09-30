ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2021 General News

Berekum Municipal Assembly confirms Kofi Adjei as MCE

Berekum Municipal Assembly confirms Kofi Adjei as MCE
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Members of Berekum Municipal Assembly on Thursday confirmed the President's Nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) amid heavy downpour.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo re-nominated Mr. Kofi Adjei, the incumbent MCE for a second term and he secured 100 per cent votes in the election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission at Berekum in the Bono Region.

Earlier, the 38 Assembly Members had agreed to confirm the President's Nominee by a popular acclamation, but the EC insisted it required records on the elections.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs. Doris Asomah, the NPP Second Regional Vice Chairman and Mr. Kofi Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary as well as Mr. Seth Asare Bediako, the Regional Communication Director witnessed the elections

Mad. Owusu-Banahene commended the assembly members for the unity of purpose they had exhibited and expressed the hope they would continue with such spirit to push the development of the Municipality to the next level.

Mr. Adjei on his part, thanked the assembly members for their cooperative spirit and pledged to work with all of them irrespective of their political differences for development to thrive in the area.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Boye Laryea confirmed as Okaikoi North MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
Asante Akyem North MCE gets 100% confirmation
30.09.2021 | General News
All set for GJA polls in Bono, Bono East & Ahafo regions
30.09.2021 | General News
Suame Assembly confirms Maxwell Ofosu Boakye as MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
Suspected Guinea-Bissau man hiding in a ship dropped at Tema Port
30.09.2021 | General News
Criminals pretending to be construction workers stealing crash barriers on Pokuase interchange – Engineer laments
30.09.2021 | General News
Effia-Kwesimintsim approves Kojo Acquah as MCE
30.09.2021 | General News
Obuasi Municipal Assembly unanimously confirms Adansi-Bonah as MCE
29.09.2021 | General News
Berekum West Assembly confirms headteacher as DCE
29.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line