Trader pours hot water on daughter for allegedly stealing her GH¢5.00 to buy food

A 41-year-old trader has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly pouring hot water on her 16-year-old daughter whom she accused of stealing GH¢5.00 to purchase food without her consent.

Rahinatu Issah charged with causing unlawful harm, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann admitted Rahinatu to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to October 18.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant (name withheld) was a trader residing at Accra Newtown and the victim's aunty. The victim is the daughter of the accused.

The accused also reside in Newtown with the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on September 22, this year the victim woke up about 3:00am to take her bath.

Prosecution said the accused however cautioned the victim not to enter her room because the victim had stolen GH¢5.00 to buy food without her consent.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim then went to sweep their compound.

According to the Prosecutor, the accused who was then preparing hot water for the victim's siblings, poured some of the hot water on the victim.

Prosecution said the victim sustained severe burns on her back and buttocks.

The victim went to inform her Aunt and a report was made at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police service at Nima and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

“In accused caution statement, she admitted the offence,” the Prosecutor

GNA