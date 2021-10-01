Pastor jailed 15 years for defiling 'a witch' after claiming to exorcise her

Pastor Daniel Akuffo has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 14-year-old girl under the pretext of exorcising her of “witchcraft”.

Pastor Akuffo is said to have carried out the act after accusing the victim of being a witch.

After the prayers, he told the victim that he needed to have sex with the victim before the victim could be properly delivered. Defiling the victim on the first day was not enough for Akuffo. He went ahead to abused the victim for eight months.

Akuffo charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann however found Akuffo guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader residing at Lakeside Estate and a sister to the victim.

Chief inspector Atimbire said the accused, now a convict, resided at Bubuashie Atico with the victim and her mother in his room.

The Prosecutor said during the month of November last year, Akuffo told the victim's mother that the victim was a witch and needed deliverance through prayers.

After the prayers, prosecution said Akuffo approached the victim saying he needed to have sexual intercourse with her before she could be delivered properly.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim declined to have sex with the victim.

Akuffo, prosecution said, threatened to eject the victim from his room.

For fear of being ejected, the victim agreed to Akuffo's request and since November last year to June this year, Akuffo has been having sexual intercourse with the victim and he warned her not tell anyone.

Prosecution said during the month of January this year, the victim informed her mother of Akuffo's conduct but her mother asked her to keep mute.

The Prosecutor said on June 25, this year, the victim accompanied her mother to the complainant's house and the victim informed the complainant about her ordeal.

A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Odorkor and accused was arrested and a caution statement was obtained from Akuffo.

GNA