Police declare Awudu Buju wanted for murder

The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the general public to help in identifying the whereabouts of Awudu Buju who is wanted for murder.

In a post on the Facebook page of the security agency, it notes that the suspect was last seen at Klagon in the Greater Accra Region within the month of June.

He is believed to be hiding in Ashaiman, Klagon, Tema, Kumasi, Bawku, Bolga, Walewale, Kintampo, or Techiman.

Awudu Buju, age 43, is said to be stout in stature and dark in complexion.

Anyone with information of his whereabout is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or reach out to the police through its official numbers including 191, 112, and 18555.

Find more details below: