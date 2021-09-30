ModernGhana logo
30.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police declare fraudster Henry Nii Palm Okumko wanted

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has declared Henry Nii Palm Okumko wanted as it continues its investigation to arrest him.

The general public is encouraged to stay vigilant and report to the nearest police station with any information of his whereabout.

The Police described the 38-year-old man as average built with a potbelly and dark in complexion.

Henry Nii Palm Okumko is accused of defrauding by false pretence although no other information is provided by the Police yet.

He was last seen at Tema Community 6 but is suspected to be hiding in Accra or Kumasi and its environs.

“Wanted Person: Suspect Henry Nii Palm Okumko. Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact the nearest Police station or call the numbers provided on the image below,” a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service announced on Thursday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

