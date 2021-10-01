ModernGhana logo
We will declare zero-tolerance for 2024 and police the ballot — Haruna Iddrisu

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has warned that the National Democratic Congress is not going to slack in the 2024 general elections.

He says one of their party’s key strategies to securing victory in 2024 is vigilance.

Speaking on Citi TV on Thursday, the Tamale South MP said the umbrella party will call for greater transparency in the 2024 general elections with a strong resolve on vigilance.

“The NDC will call for greater transparency, especially at the collation of the results. Zero-tolerance for 2024 will be our declaration, and we will police the ballot,” he stated.

Some members of the main opposition party have blamed their polling agents and party officers for the defeat of the party in the 2020 general elections for not, in their view, being vigilant enough.

They feel the negligence of those officers and agents allowed the NPP to allegedly rig the elections in some areas, robbing them of their victory.

The NDC also claimed Ghanaians voted for the party but their opponents still managed to rig the elections, in some instances by using the security services to harass and intimidate their members who mounted strong resistance.

Therefore, Hon. Iddrisu’s calls for vigilance and transparency underscores the fact that the NDC has admitted they could have done more during the 2020 elections.

The Minority Leader also used the opportunity to affirm his support for their 2020 flag bearer, Mr. John Mahama should he declare his intention to return for the 2024 contest.

“I always say that for persons who love President Mahama and want his return just as I want, go to your polling station and make sure he wins. Nothing more.

“If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next President of the Republic”, the Minority leader stated.

Even though there have been rumors of Haruna Iddrisu's intention to contest the flagbearship position of the party for the 2024 elections, his declaration of support for the former President at this time, would quell such rumors and further calm the nerves of Mr Mahama's lovers.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

