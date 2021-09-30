Asante Akyem North MCE gets 100% confirmation

Assembly Members of the Asante Akyem North Municipal Assembly on Thursday, September 30, 2021 confirmed the President's nominee Francis Oti Boateng as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Francis Oti Boateng was endorsed by all the 32 assembly members and government appointees who turned up to vote in the exercise supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Municipal Office.

The occasion which had in attendance of the Ashanti Regional Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Senkyire, the head of Communications for Ghana Gas, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah and Dr. S.K Frimpong the technical economic advisor to the Vice President saw all 22 assembly members and 10 government appointees vote yes to represent 100%.

Addressing the dignitaries present, the MCE, Mr. Francis Oti Boateng, thanked the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for appointing him. He thanked the assembly members and government appointees for the confidence reposed in him to steer affairs in the Asante Akyem North Municipality. He called for unity within the municipality.

“I say thank you. Firstly, the thanks goes to the Almighty God. I would also like to thank H.E President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the MP for the area, Hon. Lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi as well as the Assembly Members who imposed on me this overwhelming endorsement, all I ask is for us to work together in unity,” he stated.

He pledged his commitment to the development of Asante Akyem North Municipal adding that his doors are open for fruitful advice and contributions to the wellbeing of the area.

“I promise to work hard to justify this confidence. I also promise to work with all of you to ensure that developmental projects are brought to this Municipality,” he intimated.

The widely successful occasion also had some confirmed District Chief Executives within the Asante Akyem enclave in attendance.