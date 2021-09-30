ModernGhana logo
30.09.2021

Those of you driving expensive cars, you must show me your salary and explain it to me — Kissi Agyebeng

Young men who drive expensive and luxurious cars, flaunt their wealth in public and social media will soon be hauled before the Special Prosecutor to explain the sources of their wealth.

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said his office is obliged to interrogate the source of people's wealth and businesses.

"Those of you driving cars that we have no idea where you get them from. What work do you do to be driving a Bugatti? You will explain it to me. It's also part of my job. I can give you a notice for you to report in my office to show me where you acquired the Bugatti from. What work do you do? Come and show me your salary... If you don't explain it clearly to me for me to better understand, I will impound the car and proceed to court," he warned.

Speaking on Kokrokoo on Thursday morning, he said his office is not only mandated to prosecute corrupt politicians but public officials as well.

He added that political party officials like national or constituency executives could all be investigated.

''The Office of Special Prosecutor is not targeting only politicians but public officials, politically exposed persons, meaning a person who the government has given a position in this country - the person can be a Judge, Police officer and so forth - and the person's spouse, children and anyone closely associated with the person is politically exposed person. Also, political party officials like a party Chairman at a constituency, a party Chairman/executive at the national level; the Special Prosecutor can investigate all them," he said.

