30.09.2021 General News

Suame Assembly confirms Maxwell Ofosu Boakye as MCE

1 HOUR AGO

Members of the Suame Municipal Assembly (SMA), have confirmed the President's nominee, Mr. Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

All the 25 Assembly Members, including eight government appointees, voted YES, representing 100 per cent in an election supervised by the Municipal Electoral Commission (EC).

In his acceptance speech, Mr Boakye thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence and trust he has in him and said he would work together with all stakeholders to realize the vision of the President for the municipality.

Mr Yeboah pointed out that the 100 per cent endorsement placed a huge task on him and expressed his commitment to work with all the relevant stakeholders, especially the Assembly Members to speed up the development of the area.

He entreated the Assembly Members to rally behind him to prosecute the development agenda of the Assembly adding that, his doors were open for fruitful advice and contributions for the well-being of the area.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, urged the assembly members to unite and work together towards achieving the completion of developmental projects started to improve the living conditions of the people of Suame.

GNA

