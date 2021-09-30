Dormaa Central Assembly MCE confirmation postponed over alleged regional minister's 'accident', assemblymembers vex

Listen to article

Some Assembly members of Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region are angry over the postponement of the confirmation of the president’s nominee.

Drissa Quatarrah was nominated by the President for his second term but his confirmation yesterday was postponed until further notice.

According to some Assembly members, they received a message from the Presiding Member that the election will not come off as planned.

They noted that the PM indicated that the Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene’s convoy was involved in an accident and other security situations on the grounds were not good.

The angry Assembly members indicated that with or without the presence of the minister, the election must go on as planned since the minister’s presence plays no significant role in the exercise.

They added that Regional Minister is not part of the assembly for which reason her accident cannot stop the election.

The Assembly members kicked against the claim of poor security on grounds accusing the regional minister of hidden agenda.

Attempt to speak to the Presiding Member of the assembly for his side of the matter proved futile.