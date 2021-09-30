ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2021 Headlines

Dormaa Central Assembly MCE confirmation postponed over alleged regional minister's 'accident', assemblymembers vex

By Reporter
Dormaa Central Assembly MCE confirmation postponed over alleged regional minister's 'accident', assemblymembers vex
Listen to article

Some Assembly members of Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region are angry over the postponement of the confirmation of the president’s nominee.

Drissa Quatarrah was nominated by the President for his second term but his confirmation yesterday was postponed until further notice.

According to some Assembly members, they received a message from the Presiding Member that the election will not come off as planned.

They noted that the PM indicated that the Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene’s convoy was involved in an accident and other security situations on the grounds were not good.

The angry Assembly members indicated that with or without the presence of the minister, the election must go on as planned since the minister’s presence plays no significant role in the exercise.

They added that Regional Minister is not part of the assembly for which reason her accident cannot stop the election.

The Assembly members kicked against the claim of poor security on grounds accusing the regional minister of hidden agenda.

Attempt to speak to the Presiding Member of the assembly for his side of the matter proved futile.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We are still working to operationalise Special Prosecutor Office – Kissi Agyebeng
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Garbage swallows Kumasi Central Business District with disgusting stench
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Plans to buy new jet because you cannot bath in the Falcon is misplaced priority; we will reject it – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail — Special Prosecutor
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Taking pictures with Mahama won’t win NDC next election; police the ballot – Haruna Iddrisu to party members
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I am not perturbed by machinations against my role as Minority leader, they will fail – Haruna Iddrisu
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I was shocked; only one person on payroll, no front desk, HR, divisions, nothing at OSP office – Kissi Agyebeng
30.09.2021 | Headlines
'If you change election results, I’ll go after you' – Kissi Agyebeng to EC
30.09.2021 | Headlines
65% of Ghanaian Lawyers called to Gambia Bar failed exams in Ghana – SRC President
30.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line