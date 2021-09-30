A/R: Adansi North DCE nominee Kwaku Kusi approved after securing 100% endorsement

Adansi North DCE Eric Kwaku Kusi

The President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the Adansi North District, Hon. Eric Kwaku Kusi has received 100 percent endorsement from the Assembly Members.

The 23 assembly members at Adansi North who voted “yes” were all seen chanting and singing praises to celebrate the DCE who has now been approved and given the mandate to serve another term.

Addressing the media, the DCE, Hon. Eric Kwaku Kusi expressed appreciation to the assembly members for the massive support adding that, this is a call for development and further appealed to them to continuously support the vision and agenda of the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

“I’m grateful to God for my life and this sweet victory” he said while adding, “I am humbled and honored by the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, I really thank him for the trust and confidence he has reposed in me."

The approved DCE continued, “I sincerely, thank the Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei-Mensah, Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi and constituency executives, Hon Presiding member and Assembly members.

“I thank Nananom, the clergy, staff and management of the Assembly Constituency Executive Members and the entire Constituency for their unwavering support and unity of purpose throughout the processes leading to my re-nomination and subsequently my confirmation yesterday.

“I'm grateful to Nana Adansihene Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II and Nana Amoanimaa Dede II Adansihemaa for their unflinching support. It was indeed an overwhelming and emphatic victory in the history of Adansi North District to have secured a100% endorsement."

For his second term as Adansi North DCE, Eric Kwaku Kusi says his main aim is to unite the District to foster development.

He pledged to be a DCE who will work with all relevant stakeholders to deliver on his mandate in the next four years.