30.09.2021 Social News

Your name will be engraved in gold on our hearts — Police mourns officer killed by break failing truck

A police Constable identified as Ernest Newton Dwemena has met his untimely death Wednesday after a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed him to death on the spot whilst on duty at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased officer has since been eulogized by the Ghana Police Service in a Facebook post saying his name will be engraved in gold.

The Ghana Police Service Facebook post further revealed that the circumstances leading to the death of the young officer will be investigated thoroughly for appropriate action.

Read full statement below:

Today, we celebrate the late Police Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena, formerly of the Regional Operations Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command.

Sadly, Constable Ernest passed on today Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 whilst on official duty at Buipe. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him, killing him on the spot.

Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.

Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts.

The Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of Ernest at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them. The Ag. IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.

The circumstances leading to his death will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

