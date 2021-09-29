A/R: Adansi North confirms Eric Kwaku Kusi as DCE

The Adansi North District Assembly has given a 100% endorsement to the second time president's nominee, Hon. Eric Kwaku Kusi.

He has served four years in office as the DCE for the District before his re-nomination by the president earlier last week.

The DCE secured all 23 votes cast, as all 16 elected Assembly Members and 7 Government Appointees turned up to show their total support to the nominee.

The election result was declared by Ashanti Regional Deputy electoral commission officer, Mr Diana Osei Asibey.

Speaking after the event, the approved nominee expressed his gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwaa Akufo Addo for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

He commended the Assembly Members for rewarding his good works with their overwhelming endorsement.

He again thanked Nananom, the traditional authorities and his party folks for supporting his candidature.

The DCE" pleaded unity among the party, with a special appeal to defunct members. Unity brings development, Fomena constituency need to be united and the whole NPP party as well."

He promised to meet up with Hon. Lawyer Amoako Asiamah, the Member of Parliament of the area and all aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to foster unity among them.

He added that he would work hard to ensure total development to promote the agenda ‘Break the Eight’ slogan of the NPP in the coming 2024 general elections.

The Twafohene of Fomena, Nana Boa Ahenkan, a special guest for the occasion was happy for the swift endorsement of the nominee.

He expressed his admiration for the hard work of the DCE during his previous administration.

According to him, he hopes the DCE pays heed to the clamouring call of the people of Fomena to the government to, as a matter of urgency, lobby for the full completion of the Fomena Hospital.

The event was presided over by the Presiding Member of the District while the election process was organised and supervised by the electoral commission of the District.

High profile personalities from the district and beyond, Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party, Chiefs and Elders of various communities within the District and staff and management of the Assembly including the Coordinating Director were all witnesses to the event.