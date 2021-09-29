Sports Obama constructs two mechanized boreholes for alma mater

Sports Journalist, Baba Saddick Adams, affectionately known in the sports industry as Sports Obama has constructed two mechanized boreholes for his alma mater, Asanteman Senior High School.

According to the 2018 Sports Journalist of The Year, a harrowing news report about his alma mater suffering water shortages was brought to his attention some months ago.

In a post on Facebook, he stated, "Couple months ago, there was a news report about my alma mater, Asanteman Senior High School. Students in the boarding usually had water shortages especially when Ghana Water stops flowing through taps. This really affected the Girls Hostel. Someone tagged me knowing I was an old student".

He made it known that, he contacted the District Chief Executive of Amansie South District, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi who doubles as his schoolmate on the way forward.

According to him, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi bought into the idea of providing mechanized boreholes to alleviate the plight of the students, adding that, they decided to save portions of their monthly salaries in order to make the plan a reality to mark their birthdays in September.

He stated that "I discussed this with my brother, Hon Clement Opoku Gyamfi CID, with who I was in the school and members of the 2006 Year Group. We both felt embarrassed by the news. But then we vowed to save parts of our monthly earnings up until when it's enough to construct two mechanized boreholes. We planned to do this to mark our birthdays which fall in September. It wouldn't take long to realize this".

Saddick Adams and Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi were at the school on Tuesday to commission the mechanized boreholes for the Girls' Dormitory.

He further added that, they also donated various items including dustbins and hundreds of buckets.

The Angel FM and TV Sports Journalist noted that they are pleased to have been offered the chance to give back to their alma mater that has groomed them to become men of substance.

He wrote, "We are proud to have partly given back to and solved a problem of a society and of a community that greatly impacted on us."