68-year-old trader arrested over “Wee” drink in plastic bottle

A 68-year-old woman, nabbed for possessing a plastic bottle containing concocted Indian hemp drink, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Edith Ampadu, a trader, is being held on the charge of unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Susana Edufful, preserved the accused person's plea but admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢C20,000.00 with three sureties, one must be a public servant earning not less than GH¢2,000.00 a month.

It further ordered the accused person to be reporting to the police every first Monday of the month until the final determination of the case.

The Court asked the prosecution to expedite action on the forensic test and report.

The matter has been adjourned to November 8.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William Nyadikor, said the complainants were police officers at the Mamprobi Police Station whiles the accused person was a trader residing at Agege-Shaibu in Accra.

The prosecution said on September 22, this year, at about 1730 hours, the Mamprobi Police Command embarked on an operation to arrest narcotic peddlers and users within its jurisdiction.

When the team got to Agege-Shaibu they met the accused person in a shop with a big coke bottle with concocted Indian hemp, a suspected narcotic substance, without lawful authority.

It said when quizzed, the accused person admitted the offence in her caution statement.

Chief Inspector Nyadikor said the exhibit had been sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.

GNA