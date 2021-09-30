ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2021 Agriculture

Ghana need more local rice to meet demand — Agric Minister

Ghana need more local rice to meet demand — Agric Minister
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, has called on rice producers to increase production of the staple to meet the rising demand.

Dr Akoto made the call when he paid a working visit to Global Agricultural Development Company Ghana Limited (GADCO) rice farm and mill at Fiavi, near Sogakope in the Volta Region.

He reiterated Government's commitment to making the country rice production self-sufficient by 2023-2024 and called for support from all stakeholders to increase, especially, the milling capacity.

The Minister encouraged the citizens to continue to consume more locally produced rice because “our local rice is fresh and nutritious.”

Dr Akoto commended GADCO for the high quality and well packaged rice and the contribution to government's “Planting for Food and Job” programme.

Mr Joel Tsatsu, the General Manager of GADCO, said: “We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to support the production of tonnes of local rice where Ghana will become self-sufficient in the near future.”

He said the company believed that the government's target of achieving self-sufficiency in rice production by 2023 was achievable, adding: “we will all work to support this goal.”

The company works with smallholder farmers and provides them with technical support and marketing opportunities with a milling capacity of three metric tonnes per hour.

“Currently we supports about 600 smallholder rice farmers with a total of 1,400 hectares of land in seven locations within the Volta and Greater Accra regions,” Mr Tsatsu said.

GADCO is part of the RMG Concept Group, and specialised in producing rice and developing an extensive smallholder farmers' programme in the Volta Region.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
Agric Minister visits GADCO Rice Mill in Volta Region
29.09.2021 | Agriculture
Farmers in the transition landscape call on stakeholders to intervene in food production and marketing
24.09.2021 | Agriculture
Tropenbos interact with stakeholders on good farming and forest preservation activities in transitional zones
23.09.2021 | Agriculture
National Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme in limbo
22.09.2021 | Agriculture
Africa needs policies and technologies to strengthen food security — Experts
21.09.2021 | Agriculture
VPA-FLEGT: Kumasi Wood Cluster Association, Preferred by Nature train SMFEs on harvesting requirements
20.09.2021 | Agriculture
Africa Agriculture Status Report 2021 urges governments to make food insecurity a national security issue 
10.09.2021 | Agriculture
Protecting biodiversity is crucial to fighting hunger - IFAD calls for increased investments ahead of World Conservation Congress
08.09.2021 | Agriculture
Bird flu hits Tumu
08.09.2021 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line