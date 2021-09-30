ModernGhana logo
30.09.2021 Health

Outgoing Akatsi South MCE handover lands for Agenda 111 hospital

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the outgoing Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta region has said the health of Ghanaians is the number one priority of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

He mentioned that the agenda 111 hospitals project initiated by the ruling government is the biggest investment in the health sector.

"This government's priority project of building 111 hospitals within the expected period will help mitigate health challenges in deprived communities which sometimes leads to needless deaths," he said.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidoga disclosed this during a handing over of land site for the construction of the Municipal hospital under agenda 111 at Adeheta, a community within the municipality.

15 acres of land was handed over to the management teams of construction groups, Heiland, Swift Management Limited and Rajar Engineering overseeing the construction works.

Mr Adzidoga and his technical teams further appealed to the constructors to be committed and finish the project on schedule after they were formally introduced to the chiefs, elders and community members.

Mr Wisdom Kofi Xedagbui, the Assemblymember for the area in interaction with the media applauded the MCE for his efforts.

According to him, the community members were ever ready to assist and cooperate with the constructors to complete the project on schedule.

"I urged you the constructors to employ our local people in your works to serve them as a means of job for the periods, " he emphasised.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

